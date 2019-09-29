KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,455,018 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises about 0.7% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of KKR & Co Inc worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $27.32. 6,852,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,457. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.