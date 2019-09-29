Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,203 shares during the quarter. Knowles accounts for about 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Knowles by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 161,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,334,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,535,000 after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.49. 805,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

