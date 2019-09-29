Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,502 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,065,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.