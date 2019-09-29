Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $49.95 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 56,063 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,032,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $373,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $10,770,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $9,089,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in American Express by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 234,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.