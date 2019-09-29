Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $93.72 Million Stock Position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878,188 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. CBS makes up approximately 3.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.50% of CBS worth $93,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. CBS Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.