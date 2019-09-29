Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises approximately 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $66,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMERCO by 8.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,744,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in AMERCO by 9.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.90. 40,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its 200-day moving average is $374.30. AMERCO has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $403.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

UHAL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.