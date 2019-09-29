Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,423,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,410,000 after purchasing an additional 580,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,246 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $2,978,213 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

