Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 140,717 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,717 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. 2,456,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,646. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

