Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,445 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,381,583,000 after buying an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,488,431,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.86. 3,152,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,233. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. The company has a market cap of $251.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

