KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Compass Point

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSHB. Benchmark began coverage on KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KushCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on KushCo in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KushCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KushCo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. KushCo has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. KushCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KushCo news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

