Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 14,390 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $82.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

