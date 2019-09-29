Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 8,376 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.09.

Tesla stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,923. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

