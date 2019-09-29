Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,620. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.2366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

