Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Bank of The West raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,555. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

