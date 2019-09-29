Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 45,366 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,995,000 after acquiring an additional 380,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $48.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.