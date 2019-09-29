LATOKEN (LA) Market Cap Reaches $24.03 Million

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and LATOKEN. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $45,557.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00189630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.01023592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00088449 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, COSS, OKEx, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.