Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 245,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.