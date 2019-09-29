Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,457. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

