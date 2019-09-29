Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $77.79. 3,231,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

