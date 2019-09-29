Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 667 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,555,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

