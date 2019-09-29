Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Shares of C traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,559,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

