LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $87,339.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,866.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $843,129.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,060.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,865. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

