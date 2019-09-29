Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 173500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXE. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 million and a P/E ratio of 91.43.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,449,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,047,616. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,232,720 shares in the company, valued at C$4,238,503.20.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

