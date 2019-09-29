Levolution 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,115.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $126,115.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003468 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.05385115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015967 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,708,268 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal.

