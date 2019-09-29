LGL Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB remained flat at $$230.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,173. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

