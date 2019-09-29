LGL Partners LLC Reduces Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Calavo Growers accounts for 0.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other news, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $50,100.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 34,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,236,599.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 368,025 shares in the company, valued at $34,940,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,198 shares of company stock worth $6,361,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.16. 96,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,591. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.