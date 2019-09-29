LGL Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

LGL Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 346,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,667,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,360,000 after buying an additional 780,257 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,291,372. The stock has a market cap of $271.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.