LGL Partners LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $61.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.