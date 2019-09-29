Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $103.36. 558,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,604. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $109.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

