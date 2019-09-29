Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) vs. Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Critical Comparison

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Life Storage alerts:

This table compares Life Storage and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 37.17% 10.21% 5.28% Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29%

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Life Storage pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Life Storage and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 1 4 2 0 2.14 Regency Centers 0 3 6 0 2.67

Life Storage presently has a consensus price target of $102.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $68.59, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Life Storage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Life Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $550.85 million 8.96 $206.59 million $5.51 19.21 Regency Centers $984.33 million 11.76 $176.07 million $3.69 18.72

Life Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Life Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.