Litecoin (LTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.84 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $53.89 or 0.00672003 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Kuna and QBTC. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.41 billion and $1.84 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011327 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,364,017 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

