LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.81 and last traded at $42.88, approximately 736,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 680,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $44,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

