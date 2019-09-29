LogisCoin Market Capitalization Hits $15,280.00 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, LogisCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. LogisCoin has a market capitalization of $15,280.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00189980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.01027465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

