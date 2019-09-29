Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) traded down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.76, 251,728 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 76,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loop Industries news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.