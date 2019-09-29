Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.84.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,243. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $38,149.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,497.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,625. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.