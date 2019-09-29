Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,270,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $16.34 on Friday, hitting $1,225.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,200.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

