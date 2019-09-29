Luminus Management LLC Acquires 669,189 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,189 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.31% of Oasis Petroleum worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 196,328 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 8,961,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,208,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hagale bought 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.