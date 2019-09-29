Luminus Management LLC Buys 1,430,498 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 953.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

JAG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

JAG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. 13,563,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

