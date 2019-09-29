Luminus Management LLC Has $195.02 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,555,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 4.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $195,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 3,375,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.21.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

