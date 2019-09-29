Luminus Management LLC Has $34.21 Million Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Luminus Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189,630 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC owned 1.54% of Enphase Energy worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $877,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 767,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 318,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,393.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,900. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,629. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -185.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

