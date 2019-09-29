Luminus Management LLC Invests $20.37 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 387,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $150,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $48,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,683. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

