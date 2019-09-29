Luminus Management LLC Lowers Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Luminus Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Parsley Energy comprises about 2.0% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Parsley Energy worth $85,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

