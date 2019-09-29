Luminus Management LLC Sells 62,695 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Luminus Management LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,695 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $103.66. 2,297,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

