Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,444,000.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.61. 8,033,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

