Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $10.94 Million in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,936,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rattler Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTLR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

