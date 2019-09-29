Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $189.28 Million in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,510,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,280,000. Cypress Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 2.30% of Cypress Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY stock remained flat at $$23.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.