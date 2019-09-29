Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $143.33 Million Investment in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,778,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,329,000. Versum Materials comprises 2.9% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSM. Natixis increased its position in Versum Materials by 600.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,243,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,731,000 after buying an additional 1,923,595 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $89,312,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Versum Materials by 354.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,481,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after buying an additional 1,155,956 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $57,869,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,496,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Versum Materials stock remained flat at $$52.45 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 759,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,877. Versum Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

