Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 31,122 Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,315,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LSC Communications news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of LSC Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 268,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. LSC Communications Inc has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $11.52.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

