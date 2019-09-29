Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $20.12 Million Position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,515,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEACU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,132. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

