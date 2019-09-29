MAI Capital Management Buys 671 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $54.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

